Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Lack of Hunter Biden Laptop Coverage Shows Media Is 'Thoroughly Corrupt'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the mainstream media barely mentioning the now-confirmed Hunter Biden laptop story, which they panned as fake news in 2020, shows how "thoroughly corrupt" they are.

The comments by Johnson during his appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance" come amid The New York Times admitting to the authenticity of the laptop more than a year after the New York Post was booted off Twitter for reporting about it before the 2020 presidential election.

"People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer, and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity," The Times wrote last week. "Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation."

Johnson was surprised.

"Quite honestly, my jaw dropped when I heard that The New York Times is actually admitting that the laptop was authentic," the Wisconsin senator said. "Didn't everybody already realize that? Haven't we known that for well over a year?

"To me, It just indicates how thoroughly corrupt the mainstream, legacy, corporate media is. How they're completely in the tank of the radical left, of the Democratic Party."

Johnson had issued a report with his Republican colleague, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, in September 2020 that detailed the conflicts of interest between President Biden and his son's job at Burisma. He claimed that the Times "trashed" the report at the time.

"They also cover for themselves. And so, this is the one time they'll admit that the laptop was actually authentic, even though they were trashing Chuck Grassley and my report. They denied it," the senator said. "It was pretty obvious that it had to be authentic."

He further claimed there was "no way anybody can assemble something like that as part of Russian disinformation."

