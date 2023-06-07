Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Hillary Clinton's Actions 'More Egregious'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that while special counsel Jack Smith seems poised to indict former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents, the Department of Justice decided not to prosecute former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for "more egregious" violations handling such materials.

"I think it's noteworthy that [former FBI Director] James Comey and the cast of characters that really initiated the Russian collusion hoax, that fraudulent investigation, exonerated Hillary Clinton in what I would consider far more egregious acts that violated Federal Records Act and also mishandling classified information, but they let her off the hook," Johnson said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Wednesday.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into Trump's handling of documents. The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August 2022, seizing boxes of classified materials taken when the former president left Washington in 2021.

Media reports Wednesday indicated federal prosecutors notified Trump that he was a "target" of Smith's document investigation, something that usually signals an imminent indictment and gives the person a chance to present evidence to a grand jury.

However, that does not necessarily mean charges will end up being filed against the person.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said, "No one has told me I'm being indicted, and I shouldn't be because I've done NOTHING wrong, but I have assumed for years that I am a Target of the WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI, starting with the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX ..."

Johnson said Comey told reporters at the time that "no reasonable" prosecutor would bring a case against Clinton for something like this, but now the DOJ seems to be going after Trump with everything it has.

"There's no doubt that the federal government has been weaponized, certainly against President Trump and other conservative citizens," Johnson said. "We have a dual system of justice, or multitier system of justice; that's not a level playing field."

Reportedly, some 13,000 documents were recovered from Mar-a-Lago during the raid and 100 were marked "classified."

The DOJ went to court to get a search warrant for Trump's Florida home after he did not answer a subpoena for the records following a disagreement with the National Archives, leading the agency to demand the return of the records.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!