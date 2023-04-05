Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: GOP Flubbed Wis. Supreme Court Election

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that his party dropped the ball in Wisconsin following conservative former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly's loss to liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

Johnson, speaking with "Spicer & Co.," said, "We obviously fell short. We didn't have, you know, Kelly did not have the resources he needed. He was outspent dramatically by the left ... And unfortunately, conservatives in Wisconsin just didn't come out in the numbers that we needed them to."

According to NBC News, Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday, giving liberals their first majority on the state's highest court in 15 years.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!