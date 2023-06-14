×
Tags: ron johnson | fbi | congress | whistleblower | investigate | joe biden | recordings

Ron Johnson to Newsmax: FBI 'Hiding the Ball' From Congress

Wednesday, 14 June 2023 04:33 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the FBI is "hiding the ball" in their attempts to investigate claims made by whistleblowers about the agency.

Johnson told "American Agenda" that Congress has "legitimate and constitutional oversight authority" to investigate the FBI.

"We also have investigatory authority as well … we should have access to these types of investigatory materials, but the FBI is just hiding the ball on us."

Johnson said that according to a whistleblower, "What the FBI had was a report from a confidential human source who had obtained information from a top executive of the … Ukrainian oil company Burisma."

He said that this "individual, that executive, apparently told this source about this scheme, this bribery scheme, to pay the Bidens in total $10 million and that executive told the source that he had made phone conversations. He recorded 15 times with Hunter Biden, twice with Joe Biden."

The senator added, "I'm not aware that we have verified that those recordings exist. What we do know is the FBI has interfered … in Senator [Charles] Grassley's and my investigation [into] Hunter Biden."

Johnson said, "Senator Grassley knew that … those recordings were revealed in that 1023 form. And then when the FBI finally gave in to [Kentucky Republican Rep.] James Comer to provide the 1023 form to House members, for some reason they redacted that fact that there are these supposed recordings. Why would they do that?"

