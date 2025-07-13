Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Will Subpoena FBI for Butler Information

Sen. Ron Johnson, who co-authored the bipartisan Senate Homeland Security Committee report on the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, said Sunday that he is going to subpoena the FBI to get information about that day after witnesses who were at the scene quit talking.

"What we released in our report was primarily obtained within a week by my investigators talking to people on the ground who, at that point in time, were willing to share information," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's special coverage of the first anniversary of the shootings. "But within a week or two, everybody started clamming up. We had to go through the Secret Service to just even get interviews with a few, maybe a dozen or two Secret Service personnel that are on the ground. Some of the key people we've never been able to talk to."

Johnson said he assumed that once Trump's administration came into office, it would have every incentive to open the process to investigate the attempt and be transparent with the American public.

"It's amazing how much time goes by when you're working on the 'one big, beautiful bill' and all the other priorities, and all of a sudden, here we are, one-year anniversary, and the American people still don't have all these answers," said Johnson.

He added that the Pennsylvania State Patrol was subpoenaed for information about the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, but "they weren't being forthcoming."

"They've got body cam video; they've got all kinds of things," said Johnson.

Meanwhile, the subpoena for the FBI is not adversarial, but a "friendly" one to prompt transparency, the senator said. "If they've done an investigation, it's time for them to release it to the American public, and if not, turn over the records that we've literally been seeking for a year now."

He added that early on, the FBI interviewed hundreds of people and gave the Senate investigators access to them.

"The first week we interviewed people because they talked freely, but then everybody was told not to basically tell us anything," said Johnson, adding that the FBI has notes on hundreds of interviews.

"We've been requesting those for close to a year now," he said. "We haven't got any…we were pretty well prevented from talking to the individuals that we needed to talk to, and here we are a year later, and the American public just has not been told much at all, other than what we released in our initial report. "

The Secret Service has also issued some reports, but they are "pretty meager in terms of the information they have gathered," Johnson added.

