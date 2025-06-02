Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Won't Back This Bill Without Changes

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday that he won't support President Donald Trump's first significant piece of legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, unless it undergoes substantial changes, raising concerns about spending levels and long-term fiscal impact.

"Without substantial changes, I won't vote for this bill," Johnson said on "Finnerty." "But I'm hopeful that we'll have enough good changes in here and make sure that this is a multi-step process because we're not going to get the kind of spending restraint in this first bill."

Johnson's comments come as Republicans seek to rally support around a sweeping tax and spending proposal, a key component of Trump's early agenda. But Johnson, a fiscal hawk, warned that the legislation does not do enough to rein in federal spending.

"We need a process to achieve and maintain a pre-pandemic level of spending," he said. "Passing one big bill by deadlines is not the way to do it."

Johnson said he had discussed his concerns directly with Trump. "He's urging me to get behind the bill," Johnson said. "And I urged him to let's take a look at the detail. Let me work with [National Economic Council Director] Kevin Hassett and [Treasury Secretary] Scott Bessent. Let's look at the numbers because I think that was missing from the House debate."

Despite Trump's push, Johnson, vacillating, said his vote is not guaranteed.

"I can't predict that right now," he told host Rob Finnerty, adding that any vote in favor would depend on how the bill evolves through negotiations.

Pressed on whether he would vote against the bill if it included certain middle-class tax cuts, Johnson was clear.

"Tax cuts do not promote growth. They just rob the federal government of revenue," he said. "Again, I don't want to fund the deep state either. But we've got to get serious about reducing these deficits."

Johnson argued that the proposed spending cuts in the bill were inadequate and delayed.

"The spending cut is pretty meager," he said. "And it's so much in the out years, too. So we spend more early on the border and defense, and the savings come out in the out years when you have a new administration."

House Republicans argue the legislation would reduce the deficit more than any recent measure, but Johnson remains skeptical.

"We're going to extend current tax law, which I agree with," he said. "So that's removing about $3.7 trillion that is going to have to be replaced by growth. That's always uncertain."

Asked if he would remove the proposed new tax cuts from the bill, Johnson said, "I wouldn't mind leaving that for later negotiation to keep pressure on reducing spending."

Still, Johnson left the door open to working with the administration.

"I'll work with the president. Happy to work with him and his economic team," he said. "This isn't about opposing President Trump. We want him to succeed. But we're concerned about mortgaging our kids' future."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com