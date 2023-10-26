Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Federal Law Enforcement Leans Left

Regardless of which party is in power, partisanship toward the left runs "deep" within federal law enforcement, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, saying there appears to be strong political partisanship at both the Department of Justice and the FBI regarding investigations into the Biden family's business dealings.

"As just one initial example, I've been made aware that at one point in time the FBI maintained over 40 Confidential Human Sources that provided criminal information relating to Joe Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden," Grassley wrote.

"It was an extraordinary letter. I'd recommend everyone reads the seven-page letter that Sen. Grassley sent to federal law enforcement," Johnson told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Johnson compared federal law enforcement's treatment of the agencies' investigation of the Bidens, wherein they accused the senators of being targets of Russian disinformation and soliciting and disseminating disinformation, to the Russia hoax related to former President Donald Trump, wherein "the FBI handled every flimsy piece of evidence provided by somebody they were investigating as a Russian spy under the Trump collusion false narrative, and how they basically tormented President Trump, resulting in the [Robert] Mueller special counsel."

Johnson noted that much of this occurred even in the Trump administration in the Justice Department run by then-Attorney General Bill Barr.

"I'm not saying he was aware of this, but it shows you how deep the partisanship runs within federal law enforcement. That's why people have lost trust and faith in federal law enforcement, why they have no integrity and no credibility," Johnson said.

Grassley's letter contains names of people in the FBI and in federal law enforcement that need to be interviewed, so "we can actually investigate this corruption inside federal law enforcement," Johnson said.

However, Johnson does not believe that the FBI or DOJ will ever let them interview with Congress, even though "it's our constitutional responsibility to do so."

"We have the constitutional authority for oversight and to investigate, and the FBI and Department of Justice thwarts us at every step along the way," Johnson said.

