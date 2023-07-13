Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: 'A Tragedy' I Can't Trust DOJ

In the wake of FBI Director Christopher Wray's Wednesday testimony on Capitol Hill, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax "it's a tragedy" that he can't trust the Department of Justice or other law enforcement agencies in Washington, D.C.

"I would say that it's a national tragedy that the radical left has infiltrated basically every institution of this country and every agency of the federal government," Johnson said during his Thursday appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We need to take a very close look at all these agencies, we need to hold hearings — something similar to the Church [Committee]," he said. "It would be nice if we had Democrats a little concerned about the corruption inside the Department of Justice, the FBI, our intelligence agencies. But, unfortunately, the partisanship tips in their favor and they really have no interest in this."

"This is a danger to our democracy," Johnson added. "When Americans can't have faith and trust in the equal application of the law, when we have no faith … listen, it's a tragedy that I can't trust the Department of Justice. I can't trust the FBI. That's not what I certainly thought when I came here 12 years ago, but it's certainly what I've come to understand as I've done investigations, as I've been the target of some of their operations, so I just don't trust them. It's unfortunate."

Commenting on a recent vote in the House, where more than 20 Republicans initially voted against censuring Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for comments he made several years ago about former President Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia, Johnson said, "I certainly can't explain those votes of those 20 Republicans."

"That makes no sense to me whatsoever," he said. "I completely agree with Sen. [Rand] Paul [R-Ky.]. These agencies [FBI, DOJ] ... through their procedures, over time have insulated themselves from any kind of effective scrutiny. Congress' oversight capability has been dramatically reduced over the decades as administrations, both Republican and Democrat, realize we have very limited enforcement power.

"Then, when you have an opportunity to do some enforcement, you get 20 Republicans saying, 'Nah, we're not going to censor Adam Schiff,'" he continued. "I think that itself is a travesty."

On June 21, the House voted along party lines to censure the Democrat lawmaker, who is a frequent critic of Trump.

More than 20 Republicans voted with Democrats to block the censure resolution, but changed their votes after the measure's sponsor, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., removed a provision that could have fined Schiff $16 million if the House Ethics Committee found that he had lied.

