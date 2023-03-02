Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Senate's Call to Release COVID Intel a Good Sign

It's been "obvious for some time" that the coronavirus that sparked the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic was man-made rather than coming from nature, and it's a good sign that the Senate has voted on a bill to release classified intelligence about the deadly illness' origins, Sen. Ron Johnson said on Newsmax Thursday.

"It's a good sign when the government does release information that it has," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" about the unanimous vote Wednesday on the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023, which says "the director of national intelligence should declassify and make available to the public as much information as possible about the origin of COVID–19."

Johnson also pointed out emails that were sent between retired National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also became President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser on COVID-19, and other individuals in early 2020.

"Fauci was highly concerned about the fact that grants that he had [written] obviously made their way to Wuhan [China]," said Johnson. "He was trying to cover that thing up. The people initially on those phone calls and those email chains felt it almost had to be a man-made type of virus ... they were concerned about their complicity potentially being exposed."

And within days, the experts decided to push the belief that the disease came from natural origins, not from the Wuhan lab, said Johnson.

"The mainstream media carried Fauci's water for years, but I think enough information is out there right now that they can't cover up any longer," said Johnson. "Now they're looking for amnesty. They're looking for absolution. Well, it was, you know — that's way back then. Let's not pay attention to all the mistakes we made during COVID. Let's move forward ... we can never let it happen again."

Johnson also discussed Wednesday's Senate hearing involving Attorney General Merrick Garland and said that despite his words saying the border is a "whole of government problem," the administration's actions speak otherwise.

"If they were really taking this seriously, they would secure our border," said Johnson. "They've done the exact opposite. They're thrown our border open to not only the flood of deadly drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine as well but also human trafficking and sex trafficking. The human deprivations because of their open border policy are just innumerable."

