Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: US Won't 'Hire' Biden Again After 'Miserable' '21

While President Joe Biden says he will run for reelection in 2024 if his health permits, the unhealthy America he has created under his administration is precisely what will not get him rehired, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Newsmax.

"I can't imagine the American public would hire him again — not based on his first 11 months of miserable performance," Johnson told Thursday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"Let's face it, this administration, Democrat governance, has been a disaster for America."

Johnson ticked off the "miserable failure" of the Biden administration through his first year in office.

"Start with the open borders, the flood of illegal immigrants," Johnson told host Eric Bolling. "The humiliating and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan, inflation sparked by their out of control deficit spending. They have not gotten things under control.

"And, let's also be honest, too, the response by the federal government to COVID has been a miserable failure."

In addition to "robbing our freedoms," Johnson said, Biden has put all his COVID-19 mitigation hopes on the vaccines delivered by former President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed. But Johnson noted the delta and omicron variants have caused more deaths under the vaccines than in the last year of Trump's presidency, which was also pushing therapeutics, Johnson noted.

"We're not recognizing natural immunity," he continued. "If we're going to test for anything, why don't we test for antibodies? We don't.

"We just won't admit that the vaccines still can allow infection and transmission of the disease and yet they're pushing these freedom robbing mandates. Their response to COVID has been a miserable failure."

Johnson said the push should focus on bolstering the human immune system and therapeutics to help overcome the inevitability of infection from a contagious variant like omicron.

"You've got to really take care of yourself," he said. "Where's the early treatment? That was something completely missing. What's the point of testing — the horse is out of the barn, omicron's all over the place — other than scaring people, because NIH guidelines are still go home, do nothing until you get so sick you're in the hospital.

"What kind of response is that to COVID? We should be treating this disease early, so people don't have to go to the hospital. That has been a complete failure."

