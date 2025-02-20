Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'Big Beautiful Bill' Will Be Hard to Pass

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that the "big beautiful bill" that President Donald Trump is in favor of will "be very difficult to pass" due to the complexities of the different factions in Congress.

On Wednesday, Trump urged Republicans in the House and Senate to work together to form a single bill that combines border and energy reforms as well as tax provisions.

"We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to 'kickstart' the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, 'ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.' It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Due to the larger vote threshold to get a tax provision passed, Johnson is proposing a three-step process.

"I would say once we pass this and get that border funding in place, I would come back and I would just extend the current tax code. That would immediately take a massive automatic tax increase off the table," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Then I would come back, and that's when you have to start wrangling with the 'big beautiful bill.'"

The senator from Wisconsin cautioned about the complexities of trying to get everything Trump wants in one bill.

"That's really complex. There's all kinds of factions," he said.

"That's going to be very difficult to pass. And if we wait on that, we're going to be waiting a long time, I fear, in terms of the House version."

