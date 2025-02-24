Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Senate Bill Is the Backup Plan

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., justified the Senate passing a $340 billion budget blueprint on Friday that does not adhere to President Donald Trump's wishes for one bill, telling Newsmax on Monday that the House version is not feasible.

Johnson, who is a member of the Senate Budget Committee, told "Wake Up America" that "the one, big beautiful bill [favored by Trump and the House] is also one very complex and very difficult to pass bill." He added, "I guess call the Senate bill the backup plan."

He explained that the Senate's "evaluation was the president does need the funding to secure the border to honor that promise. So what we have done is we provided that funding and also funding for national defense."

Johnson also pointed out that "what people are ignoring is what we have also done is that we on the budget committee have also demanded that we pay for it over four years, [as] this is four years' worth of spending. We are not going to do the usual Washington thing and pay for four years' worth of spending over 10 years."

The senator stressed, "That will be a significant difference in what we have done in the past."

Johnson reiterated that "there is no reason why we shouldn't be returning to a pre pandemic-level spending," but that in order to do that "we've got a lot of spending reduction to enact in the next few months."

Johnson defended the massive job cuts that Elon Musk is carrying out, saying that the notion has to end that "federal employees think that they are immune from what those in the private sector have to deal with."

He emphasized that "because Democrats are the party of big government, they want government to fund all their radical ideology. They are going to be wailing and gnashing their teeth as we try to get government under control."

