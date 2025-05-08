WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron johnson | budget bill | house | senate | gop

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Budget Bill Needs Spending Cuts

By    |   Thursday, 08 May 2025 11:44 AM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "not particularly optimistic" that Congress will pass the budget bill under consideration in the House by the July 4 deadline Republicans set for themselves.

House Republicans are still negotiating a wide-ranging budget bill that GOP leaders in the lower chamber hope to pass by Memorial Day, allowing the Senate about a month to review the bill before voting on it in the upper chamber.

Johnson, during an interview on "Wake Up America," was asked if he was confident the spending bill could be passed on time.

"No, I'm not," he said, adding that "I'm not particularly optimistic right now" due to the "spending levels" in the bill.

Johnson said he won't vote for the bill without major spending cuts.

He said that the budget proposal would increase federal spending to more than $7 trillion, a 60% increase from the $4.4 trillion spent in 2019, and noted that "the spending reductions that the House is dealing with would be $1.5 trillion over 10 years" and the Congressional Budget Office's "latest projection for ten years spending is $89 trillion. So they're going to reduce that $89 trillion by a underwhelming $1.5 trillion. It's 1.7%. It's a rounding error."

Johnson said the federal government has reached an "unprecedented level of increased spending" after the COVID-19 pandemic and warned that Congress and the Trump administration must "get serious about returning to a reasonable pre-pandemic level, spending just like every American family would do, live within your means."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "not particularly optimistic" that Congress will pass the budget bill under consideration in the House by the July 4 deadline Republicans set for themselves.
ron johnson, budget bill, house, senate, gop
253
2025-44-08
Thursday, 08 May 2025 11:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved