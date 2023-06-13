Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Evidence Against Biden Keeps Mounting

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said Tuesday on Newsmax that the Biden family's behavior appears to be "more and more incriminating" as new evidence rolls in.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Johnson commended House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., for the work in building upon his and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa's investigation into the Bidens.

"We had enough information to certainly disqualify [President] Joe Biden" before the House probe and revelation of the FD-1023 informant file, the senator stated.

However, he added, "Where's the money?"

"The vice president, after he left office, reported about $16 million worth of income. But then he only reported at most $3.2 million worth of assets," Johnson explained, citing a 2020 report by Just the News.

Johnson then highlighted another report by the outlet, which found that a Latvian prosecutorial agency responsible for investigating money laundering flagged millions "partially transferred" to Hunter Biden in 2016.

"Gee, maybe that's part of where the $10 million went that ... the source in that 1023 said is going to take 10 years to unravel the financial transactions here," he suggested.

His comments arrive after Comer and other Republican members of the House Oversight Committee viewed the document and claimed it proved that the Bidens received a $5 million payment from a foreign actor.

The payment, the Republican panel members allege, originated from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma — the same one Hunter Biden sat on the board of — and was in exchange for United States policy decisions.

Grassley has since claimed on the Senate floor that 15 recordings exist between the Burisma executive and Hunter Biden and two between the executive and Joe Biden, the New York Post reported.

"Congress still lacks a full and complete picture with respect to what that document really says," Grassley insisted Monday. "That's why it's important that the document be made public without unnecessary redactions for the American people to see."

