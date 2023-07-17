Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Dems Have 'No Curiosity' in Alleged Biden Corruption

Senate Democrats "have absolutely no curiosity" about oversight committee findings of alleged corruption in the Biden family and government agencies, Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson charged Monday on Newsmax.

In an interview on "John Bachman Now," Johnson — a member of the Senate's Oversight and Accountability Committee — said that alleged bias within the FBI, Department of Justice and intelligence communities gets no attention from mainstream media.

"The truth is often difficult to discern… these [congressional] investigations are difficult," he said of oversight probes. "You get one piece of the puzzle at a time. We need to start assembling them. I think in in so many instances, [Iowa GOP] Sen. [Chuck] Grassley's and my report pretty well laid out in broad strokes, the vast web … and financial entanglements of the Bidens."

"I certainly didn't need any more information to convince me that Joe Biden would become compromised as president, would be totally unfit for office," he added. "I'm not sure how many additional puzzle pieces will be required before the media will admit they were wrong to be … backing Joe Biden."

According to Johnson, "any American that would take a look at the mounting evidence would certainly say that Joe Biden knew all kinds of things about Hunter Biden's overseas business deals."

"This is a fairly corrupt family," he declared.

Johnson also expanded on his tweet that asserted America was not "a naturally divided country."

"My tweet was really talking about Americans. As you know, the good people we are making this great nation. We're far more unified," he said. "There's really nothing that divides us other than political figures that are purposefully … telling one group that Republicans hate them. It's just not true. They're driving division. They're driving hate."

"We're unified," he added. "We're concerned about each other. We're concerned about people globally. … We are good people."

