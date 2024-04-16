Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Schumer's Move Indefensible

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that it's indefensible for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to shirk his constitutional obligation and outright dismiss the House impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Johnson and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to blast what Republican lawmakers are expecting Schumer to do — dismiss the impeachment articles against Mayorkas.

"We're surely doing everything we can to pressure him into actually having a trial," Johnson told Schmitt. "The House managers should be given an opportunity to make their case so the Senate can hear the evidence. I don't see how Senator Schumer can defend the part, you know, just completely dismissing or tabling the impeachment. Again, it would be completely unprecedented, never happened before. This is our constitutional obligation to try an impeachment that's been brought over by the House managers."

In a speech Monday, Schumer tried to frame Republicans' impeachment of Mayorkas as a way to settle a policy disagreement. Not when Mayorkas' conduct has compromised the safety of Americans, the two lawmakers asserted.

"This is willful misconduct on the part of Secretary Mayorkas," Johnson said. "This didn't just happen in the Biden administration. They wanted an open border. They used the executive authority that President [Trump] used to secure the border to open it back up, and they allowed this invasion to occur."

Biggs blasted Schumer for the brazen act of "misconduct" to foil the impeachment process.

"I think this would be like the first time in American history that you've had a Senate leader come and prevent the House impeachment from going forward and actually having a trial," Biggs said. "You've seen them where they've been dismissed because they were mooted. But never have you seen something like this where they say, 'We don't even want to know what the evidence that supports the charges are.'

"It's actually outrageous misconduct on the part of Senator Schumer and quite frankly, it's unconstitutional as well."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com