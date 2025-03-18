Rep. Estes to Newsmax: Social Security to Focus on Efficiency

The new chair of the House Social Security Subcommittee, Ron Estes, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Tuesday that his focus is on making the Social Security Administration more efficient and that he also looks forward to any discoveries the Department of Government Efficiency uncovers in aiding that effort.

Speaking with "Finnerty," Estes said, "My first goal is to make sure that we have good operational efficiencies — that the processes work — that when somebody retires, they're able to get enrolled; if unfortunately their spouse dies, they're able to get the survivor benefits; if they're disabled, that they're able to get those benefits."

"We want to make sure that the agency works well. And so that's our first process: making sure that there's efficiency and that we don't have improper payments or waste, fraud, and abuse in there."

