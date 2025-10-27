Rep. Estes to Newsmax: Canadian Reagan Ad 'Deceptive'

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., on Monday criticized the Canadian advertisement that used former President Ronald Reagan's voice, calling it "deceptive" and part of a broader pattern of unfair trade tactics by America's northern neighbor.

The advertisement, produced by the province of Ontario, used Reagan's 1987 remarks on reciprocal tariffs but edited them to appear as support for Canada’s trade position.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the ad as "very factual," calling Reagan "the best president the country has ever seen," before later suspending it amid backlash in both countries.

In a Newsmax interview on "National Report," Estes, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, claimed that the ad manipulated Reagan's message.

"In terms of particularly as deceptive as that ad was, President Reagan, as we know, was for free and fair trade, and he was for standing up for America," Estes said. "When you look at that ad in general, it was deceptive the way Canada produced that ad."

Estes argued the ad fits a "pattern" of behavior by Canada during past trade negotiations.

"Back when we were negotiating the original USMCA [United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement], they were actually looking at dragging their feet and slow-walking it," he said.

"It finally came to a point where the United States and Mexico were going to go forward with just a two-country agreement. And that’s when Canada came back to the table."

He added that Congress and the Trump administration remain focused on ensuring "good, free and fair trade opportunities" that support "American businesses … workers, families, and consumers."

Estes said, "We want to make sure that there’s not abuse by any country out there, and that’s what President Trump wants to stand for."

Estes said upcoming USMCA checkpoints next year will offer a chance to review "what’s working and what's not" in trade enforcement, including disputes over dairy and lumber.

The ad controversy, he said, "really is much bigger than" a single commercial.

"We want to make sure that ... we support businesses in America … and that’s good for all three countries," he said.

The Kansas lawmaker also addressed the ongoing government shutdown, now in its 27th day, warning of real economic consequences.

"We’re now seeing … federal employees, whether you’re military or civilian, paychecks have run out of money," he said. "SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits, food stamp benefits, starting into this month, first of next month."

Estes blamed Democrat leadership for "playing games" with funding negotiations.

"The Democrat whip in the House, [Massachusetts Rep.] Katherine Clark, said we know families are hurting … but this is a leverage point for them," he said. "I just think that's the wrong way for American leadership to actually punish American families."

