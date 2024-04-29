Rep. Ron Estes to Newsmax: Antisemitism on Campus 'Not Right in America'

Congress is looking into tax issues related to students protests at universities across the country — and is pressing the U.S. Dept. of Education to enforce Title VI rules ensuring public dollars are not being spent on antisemitism, Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Monday.

"The last time we had in the world Jewish students prevented from going to class," Estes told "Wake Up America," "was right before the Holocaust in Germany, and that's not right in America."

"We're seeing so many cases where the university administrators aren't managing — they're either supporting the protesters, or they're actually ignoring what they should see as their responsibility.

"Attacks that are actually going on and harassment," he added, "really calls into question: Are the administrators doing their job?"

Estes, who is on the Ways and Means Committee, said lawmakers are moving to get answers.

"We're starting to have some conversations around the tax deductibility and nonprofit status of some of these groups and the universities as well," he said. "Also, I'm on the Education and Workforce Committee and we've been very instrumental in trying to highlight some of these issues and the responsibility that universities have to actually fund and take care of their organizations under Title VI."

Lawmakers have reached out to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona because "he ought to be enforcing these rules and making sure that universities are following that, making sure that their students are safe on campus," according to Estes.

The lawmaker also lamented President Joe Biden tries to say the economy is in good shape when it is not and noted voters felt "comfortable" with the economy in the Trump administration.

"President Biden came into office, and if you compare that to not that long ago, we had a good economy right after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was passed during the Trump administration," he said. "We had wages going up. We had inflation low. We had low unemployment.

"Citizens they felt comfortable with what was going on."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com