DeSantis to Newsmax: I'll Send 'Woke Ideology' to 'Dustbin of History'

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed on Newsmax to "leave woke ideology in the dustbin of history."

"How many establishment Republicans would have leaned into defend our children against the pronoun olympics?" DeSantis told Thursday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We banned the pronoun olympics in our schools. We're the first state to do that.

"How many establishment Republicans would have banned gender transition surgeries for minors? We not only would take the doctor's medical license, we'll put the doctor in jail if they are mutilating minors."

DeSantis told host Eric Bolling, unlike many Republicans, he is winning against the media and the left that are pushing ideology on Americans.

"So on every issue that kind of the old guard of the Republican Party would have shied away from in a New York minute, I am not only leaning into them, I'm winning against the media and against the left," he concluded. "We say Florida is the place where woke goes to die, because we've defeated the left on all these fronts.

"And my pledge, if I am elected two terms, we will leave woke ideology in the dustbin of history."

