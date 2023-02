Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis began a tour of liberal cities with a stop in New York, calling out the NYC's policing tactics, touting his policies in the Sunshine State, and more, Newsmax correspondent Mike Carter reports Monday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Mike Carter is a Newsmax national correspondent