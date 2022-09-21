×
Tags: ron desantis | joe biden | migrants | delaware

Fla. Lawmaker to Newsmax: Biden to Call National Guard on Delaware-bound Migrants

(Newsmax/''American Agenda'')

By    |   Wednesday, 21 September 2022 06:57 PM EDT

The moment migrants show up on Delaware's shoreline near President Joe Biden's home; the president will call the National Guard on them, Florida state Rep. Daniel Perez told Newsmax on Wednesday.

When asked Tuesday about a flight of migrants headed to Delaware Coastal Airport from Texas, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis said he "cannot confirm that."

But on "American Agenda," the Republican state lawmaker said: "I can assure you that the moment there is a group of undocumented individuals [on Delaware's] beautiful shoreline, [the president is] going to be fairly upset. And [they'll] probably do what they did in Martha's Vineyard. Just call the National Guard."

"I would love to call them out on that bluff," Perez added.

On Tuesday, when Biden was asked about Florida's governor, a Republican, sending migrants to his state, the president responded that DeSantis "should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline."

It is unclear what the president meant.


