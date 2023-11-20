DeSantis: Iran Strategy One of Biden's Worst Policy Sins

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rebuked President Joe Biden for not calling out Iran for fomenting terrorism in the Middle East and further said that his strategy toward the terrorist nation "is one of the worst parts" of foreign policy emanating from the White House.

DeSantis made the comments during a town hall with Newsmax on Monday in Urbandale, Iowa.

DeSantis was asked what he thought of the Biden administration unlocking billions of dollars to Iran.

"What Biden has done is empowered an enemy," DeSantis told Newsmax. "He knowingly did that because he thinks somehow he can get a deal with them. You're not going to get a deal with them. They have an ideology that is adverse to both Israel and the United States."

DeSantis recalled his time in the military when Iran-backed militias killed hundreds of American soldiers in the region.

"Iran has a lot of American blood on their hands, he said, before turning his attention to another Iran-backed event: Oct. 7 in Israel.

"The Hamas attack would not have happened if [Biden] bankrupted Iran like they should have been doing," DeSantis said. "This is one of the worst parts of Biden's foreign policy. Even to this day, he will not call out Iran for their role in advancing terrorism throughout the Middle East."

Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked the governor why.

"It goes back to [former President Barack] Obama," DeSantis said. "Obama had this idea that the whole reason Iran doesn't like us is somehow our fault. He thinks it's blame America first. … They want to impose Islamic extremism all across the world and they're hardwired to do that and they're never gonna want to get along with the United States of America."

The key to defeating Iran is economics, DeSantis said.

"We will turn every financial screw so that they don't have money flowing into the regime," he said.

