DeSantis to Newsmax: Why Wasn't Anything Intercepted by Israel?

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis questioned on Newsmax why Israel didn't intercept or anticipate the attack by Hamas, given that the country's intelligence and surveillance technology is world-class.

When I go to Israel, DeSantis told Greta Van Susteren, "I don't bring my phone to Israel because they follow everything."

So we know "there were communications that were going on ... why wasn't anything intercepted?" DeSantis asked.

The Florida governor then noted that President Joe Biden's unfreezing $6 billion in assets to Iran "is an issue." But more so, he said, was the Biden administration's failure to enforce sanctions on Iran's oil trade, which "fueled Hamas' ability to do this."

Offering a solution, DeSantis suggested that the Biden administration reimpose the "strongest sanctions across the board, including on their energy industry."

"Ultimately, if you starve them of cash, they're going to be limited in what they're going to be able to do around the world."

