×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | israel | college | protests | antisemites | anti-zionists

Gov. Ron DeSantis to Newsmax: There's 'Sickness on These College Campuses'

By    |   Saturday, 28 October 2023 02:07 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted woke antisemites and anti-Zionists in American colleges, the media, and the "worthless" United Nations on Saturday on Newsmax.

"I don't care what some imbecile on a college campus says; I don't care what liars in the media say; and I certainly don't care what worthless institutions like the United Nations say: We are going to stand with Israel in this dark hour for them," DeSantis told "Saturday Report."

DeSantis, who is campaigning for president and speaking Saturday in the Las Vegas gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference, hailed his state for having revoked Florida college students' "privilege" to support Hamas in the war against Israel over "material support to terrorism."

"You may have a right to say certain things, but that's material support to terrorism if you're saying you're part of what they're doing, so we deactivated the Students for Justice in Palestine and were the first state to step up to the plate and do that," DeSantis told host Rita Cosby before his RJC address.

"I was the first candidate to say that if you have foreign visa holders out there making common cause with Hamas, I'm canceling their visa and I'm sending them back," DeSantis added. "That's a bare minimum.

"They don't have a right to be here on a student visa. It's a privilege to be here on a student visa. There's a lot of Americans that would probably want those slots. There's other foreign nationals who actually like the United States who would probably want [one].

"They have no right to have those visas, and if they're going to make common cause with terrorism, we are going to eject."

The problem on college campuses in sharing anti-Israel progressive narratives has been building for a long time, according to DeSantis.

"I was a blue-collar kid. Growing up in Florida, I ended up working my way through Yale and Harvard, and I tell people I'm one of the few that have gone through both and come out more conservative than when I went in," DeSantis said.

"These universities have long been known as being hotbeds of left-wing activism."

It has only gotten worse, he continued.

"Actually celebrating a terrorist attack when the blood wasn't even dry on some of these Israeli civilians? You had students out there celebrating Hamas," he said. "It has gotten worse over the last couple of decades.

"There is a sickness on these college campuses. I don't know why American taxpayers are funding these universities if that's the type of garbage they're going to produce."

Progressive institutions, especially in the Ivy League, are "pathetic" in responding to antisemitism, DeSantis concluded.

"The response by a lot of these university administrators have been absolutely pathetic, particularly in places like the Ivy League," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted woke antisemites, anti-Zionists in American colleges, the media, and the "worthless" United Nations on Saturday on Newsmax.
ron desantis, israel, college, protests, antisemites, anti-zionists
512
2023-07-28
Saturday, 28 October 2023 02:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved