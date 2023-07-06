×
Tags: ron desantis | hunter biden | joe biden | corruption | influence peddling

Gov. Ron DeSantis to Newsmax: Money Flows Into Biden Coffers

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 04:09 PM EDT

If you want to crack the case on Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden's alleged influence peddling, just follow the money, according to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Newsmax.

"All you have to do is look at the bank balances: Massive amounts of money flowing into the coffers of the Biden family," DeSantis said on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Thursday. "Now, the corporate press in this country, the Democratic Party, and Biden himself would have us all believe that that's one big coincidence.

"That that has nothing to do with the fact that he was leveraging his former position and current position at the time as VP to help them enrich their family.

"And if you believe that, I've got oceanfront property in Arizona I'd like to sell you."

The Biden family is compromised by China, DeSantis told host Chris Salcedo.

"China is very clearly a threat to us," he said. "Biden has been very weak on China. Obviously, he's had financial dealings his family has had with them, so they're being very, very weak with respect to China."

