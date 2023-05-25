Gov. DeSantis to Newsmax: Florida 'Color Blind'; NAACP Leftist 'Farce'

The NAACP's tourism attack on Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is a leftist political hit and not reality of race relations in the state, the governor told Newsmax on Thursday.

"This is such a stunt; it's a typical political farce," DeSantis told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Not only does the president of the NAACP live in Florida, most of the board members have posted on social media pictures of them vacationing in Florida since I've been governor. So this is a typical political stunt.

"But I do think it's important to point out, in Florida we don't divvy up by race. We treat everyone in a color-blind fashion."

DeSantis boasted Florida just happens to "to have more Black-owned businesses than any state in the country" and "also, our African American students in K-12 perform better than all but a handful of states in terms of their Black students, because we have school choice so parents can actually go to the school of their choice."

"If you're in Chicago or you're in Baltimore, these kids have a better chance of getting shot than getting a decent education," DeSantis told host Eric Bolling. "And I don't see the NAACP talking about Chicago and Baltimore. No, they're focused on Florida where people of all races are having the opportunity to get ahead.

"So we don't bow down to any of those leftist tactics. We fight them back head on."

The attacks from the left on conservative leadership, in particular his administration, tried to hit DeSantis' No. 1 in the nation status — and failed — he said.

"People have been talking about boycotting Florida really since I've been governor every time I do something," he said.

"And yet we've just finished the first quarter of this year: Record tourism. We've never had so many people flooding into this state."

