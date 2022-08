Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a complaint against a restaurant in Miami after video footage surfaced of a young child walking with a drag queen. DeSantis denounced it as "a disturbing trend in our society," Newsmax Miami Correspondent Leo Feldman reported on Monday's "National Report."

Leonardo Feldman is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. As Newsmax's Miami correspondent, he covers the southeastern United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Go Here for More of His Reports!