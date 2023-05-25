×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | donald trump | ukraine | russia | war

DeSantis to Newsmax: Trump Prone to 'Rhetorical Flourishes' on Ukraine

By    |   Thursday, 25 May 2023 08:31 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's claim he can end Russia's war in Ukraine in "24 hours" is hyperbole, but one grounded in the right principles, according to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Newsmax.

"I don't know that it could be done in 24 hours — he's prone to rhetorical flourishes," DeSantis told Thursday's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"But I do think that his instinct of trying to get a settlement rather than trying to have this thing become a war of attrition — or heaven forbid escalate, with Russia having the largest nuclear arsenal in the world — I do think that's the right instinct."

The war in Ukraine has been an issue in pre-campaign debate, but DeSantis told host Eric Bolling the war should be over by the time the next president takes office.

"I would hope that by January 2025 that this would be finished, but Biden has obviously taken a position that he wants this to go on," DeSantis said.

"My view though in January '25 is our No. 1 threat to our country is the Chinese Communist Party, and I think we need to reorient our foreign policy to have a Pacific-first emphasis."

Ultimately, Trump is right about Europe and Ukraine needing to take their own security more seriously, according to DeSantis.

"They need to do more to be responsible for their own security, and I think Donald Trump was right," he said. "He was really the first leader to call them out on making their NATO dues."

The mission for the next administration is to deter China and keep it from invading Taiwan, DeSantis concluded.

"We need to be working with our Pacific allies to check Chinese expansionism," he said, then turning the attention to home.

"We need a 21st century Monroe Doctrine that looks after our own backyard, because it's not a pretty picture right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump's claim he can end Russia's war in Ukraine in "24 hours" is hyperbole, but one grounded in the right principles, according to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Newsmax.
ron desantis, donald trump, ukraine, russia, war
357
2023-31-25
Thursday, 25 May 2023 08:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved