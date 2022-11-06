Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump, DeSantis Won't Fight for '24 GOP Nod

The media is trying to paint a "Republican civil war" between former President Donald Trump and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis after Trump nicknamed him "Ron DeSanctimonious" on Saturday night.

But DeSantis is not going to challenge Trump, political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I wouldn't take it very seriously," Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" and host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, said during the networks' election special coverage Sunday.

"The key thing is that the day after tomorrow, all of Trump's candidates will win," said Morris. "That will send a message to the Republican Party that Donald Trump cannot be beaten in a Republican primary."

Further, anyone thinking about running will understand that "Trump is going to win that nomination," said Morris. "If they get in his way they just can be destroying their own political career."

As for DeSantis, "I think he could walk into the nomination in 2028 but if he opposes Trump in 2024, he'll lose and he'll screw it up for the rest of his career," said Morris.

As for President Joe Biden, after Tuesday, "he'll be under siege not to run again, and they'll force him to make that announcement…the fight will be for the Democratic Party for two years, while Trump has a walk to the nomination," said Morris.

