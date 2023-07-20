DeSantis to Newsmax: 'Nobody Is Entitled,' Trump Should Debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned the "politization" of the Justice Department in seeking to prosecute former President Donald Trump, but he said he would not defend Trump for potentially skipping the first GOP primary debate.

"I think he ought to debate," DeSantis told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Wednesday. "I'm going to debate. I'm going to be there. I think it's a great opportunity for us to have a great discussion about the country's future."

DeSantis suggesting Trump's statements saying he does not have to debate because of a lead in the polls is an "entitled" position.

"Nobody is entitled to be nominated; you got to earn it," DeSantis told host Eric Bolling. "And I think he should show up and make his case and answer questions like the rest of us."

DeSantis added "I hope there's not charges brought" against Trump in regard to Jan. 6, as Trump teased in saying he received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith.

"I think when you try to shove conduct into some of these more opaque statutes — and you're running with that given the politicization of the [Attorney General Merrick] Garland Justice Department — you're going to have a lot of people look at that and wince," DeSantis said.

DeSantis repeated his remarks to Bolling in another TV appearance Thursday morning, saying if Trump is not going to debate, DeSantis is ready to take center stage as de facto top target.

"Oh, I think we'll do well either way," DeSantis said. "I mean, I think he owes it to people to participate.



"Nobody is entitled to be nominated. You've got to earn it. You got to earn everything in this world. So I think you show up. I think you participate. I think you make your case, and I think you answer questions.



"So we're going to be doing that, regardless of who else shows up. Yeah, I think he ought to participate."

