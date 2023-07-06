Gov. Ron DeSantis to Newsmax: Cocaine in WH Shows Injustice in Govt

The discovery of cocaine at the White House is completely indicative of the Biden administration's inequity when it comes to justice, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Newsmax.

The Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Agency, and the FBI are completely hands off, if not coddling, as they permit the U.S. Secret Service run the investigation of illegal narcotics at the White House, DeSantis told Thursday's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"I think with this, they're just treating the Biden administration with kid gloves," DeSantis said. "And, unfortunately, that's what we've come to expect out of this federal government: That they just have two standards of how they pursue the law."

How the Biden administration can go see thorough into its political opponents and even sophisticatedly "collude" with Big Tech to censor speech and stifle its political opponents — if not investigate and prosecute them outright — exposes the injustice in the U.S. government.

"But isn't it interesting we have this cocaine there, but I don't see the FBI and DOJ mobilizing and doing like a real serious investigation of this," DeSantis told host Chris Salcedo.

"I kind of feel like it there were a Republican in the White House, you'd have swarms of DEA and FBI agents trying to get to the bottom of who brought that into the White House."

DeSantis also repeated his criticism of the Biden administration amid "white powdergate."

"We've seen for over two years the Biden administration blowing it on a whole host of issues," DeSantis said in a tongue-in-cheek response. "I guess this means it's even more literal than we had thought previously."

