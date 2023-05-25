DeSantis Defends Wife Casey From Attacks

Democrats and their allies in the media are trying to attack Casey DeSantis because she is "effective," Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis told Newsmax, vowing not to let the naysayers grind them down.

"I don't read this stuff; I just kind of do my job," DeSantis told Thursday's "Eric Bolling The Balance" condemning Politico for publishing a DeSantis hit piece as leftist ideologues. "But everyone that read it thought it was just absolutely disgusting. Just a typical hatchet job.

"If she were Democrat, though, Eric, all those media people they would be treating her like she was the greatest thing since sliced bread, because she's beautiful, she's smart, she's effective.

"It's just because she's standing for conservative principles that they try to assassinate her character."

Host Eric Bolling asked DeSantis if his wife is ready to take the attacks the left and their allies in the media will bring upon the family, even more than they already have in Florida.

"You're either going to let the [expletive deleted] grind you down or you're not," DeSantis said, vowing to keep beating back political hits.

"People have sacrificed over the years in military service, have given their lives so that we could have a free society. If we're going to cower in the face of newspapers and blogs attacking us then, man, we're not really doing very much to keep this country going.

"So it's our obligation to be out there. We want to take the fire so that our constituents don't have to. You know, I did it a lot during COVID. I do it, you know, every day now, and she's of the same mindset.

"She's a remarkably strong woman, and I'm very proud of her, and I love her very much."

