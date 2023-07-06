×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | border | mexican | drug | cartels | military | force

Gov. Ron DeSantis to Newsmax: Biden Border a 'Humiliation,' 'Pathetic'

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 04:00 PM EDT

The U.S. southern border "humiliation" is a "pathetic" failure by President Joe Biden, said Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis who vowed on Newsmax to develop "rules for engagement" to allow the "use of force" on Mexican drug cartels.

"We're going to have rules of engagement on the border," DeSantis said Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "If the cartels are cutting through our border wall to try to move product, that's going to be the last thing they do, because they're going to end up stone cold dead.

"We are going to use force at the border to be able to defend the American people."

Using the military against the Mexican drug cartels is one piece of DeSantis' border plan, which includes building the wall to "reestablish the sovereignty of this country," ending the allowance of "bogus asylum claims to overrule our border," and "empowering states on immigration enforcement."

"And we are going to lean in against the cartels directly, not just in terms of what they're doing on the ground, but also interdicting the precursor chemicals to fentanyl that are being brought in by sea from China into these Mexican ports," DeSantis told host Chris Salcedo. "So I think it requires an all-hands-on-deck approach."

Biden has humiliated the U.S. worldwide with his "pathetic" border failures, DeSantis said.

"At the end of the day, the thing that I saw down there that stuck with me was just the humiliation that as an American, we don't even have control over our own country," DeSantis said.

"We've ceded our border to Mexican drug cartels. That is pathetic. And that is not what the American people want."

DeSantis says declaring a national emergency on the border is a Day One priority.

"On Day One, as president, I will declare a national emergency," DeSantis said. "We'll mobilize all available resources, including the military, to stop the invasion at the southern border.

"Yes, we will construct the border wall, because I think that that's important to have.

"But we're going to reestablish the sovereignty of this country. We are not going to allow bogus asylum claims to overrun our border like it's happened under Biden."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The U.S. southern border "humiliation" is a "pathetic" failure by President Joe Biden, said Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis who vowed on Newsmax to develop "rules for engagement" to allow the "use of force" on Mexican drug cartels. "We're going to have rules of engagement on ...
ron desantis, border, mexican, drug, cartels, military, force, drugs, trafficking
407
2023-00-06
Thursday, 06 July 2023 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved