Gov. Ron DeSantis to Newsmax: 'Bidenomics Is Very Simple, You Pay More for Less'

President Joe Biden attempted to sell his economy using a play on the old "Reaganomics" term, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis told Newsmax, but said it is merely spin on Biden-led American economic decline covering for the "invisible crushing tax" on poor people.

"Bidenomics is very simple: You pay more for less at the end of the day," DeSantis said Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"At the end of the day, it represents a rationalization for a declining standard of living for hard-working Americans."

Look at interest rates gutting the heart of the proverbial American dream, DeSantis told host Chris Salcedo.

"Given where interest rates are now, getting a traditional three-bedroom, two-bath house for a family is unattainable for a lot of people now," DeSantis said. "The amount you're paying in mortgage payments has gone up dramatically just since Biden has become president."

And it does not end there with inflation, according to DeSantis, who denounced Green New Deal policies and the push for electric cars amid a war on fossil fuels increasing the costs of American energy.

"You also have automobiles increasingly becoming unattainable," DeSantis continued, "and Biden wants to put all these green mandates and force you into an electric vehicle, which is going to make it even more difficult.

"And of course everybody's grocery bill has gone up dramatically."

Ultimately, inflation is an "invisible crushing tax" on poor people, DeSantis warned.

"So when they say inflation peaked at, say, 9%, and now it's, quote, 'a lot less' at 5%, that only captures some of this," DeSantis said. "There's a lot more that's gone into this. People have paid way more than 9% year over year.

"And at the end of the day, Bidenomics, with inflation, that's an invisible crushing tax on every single American.

"The wealthy people do fine on it because they have financial assets; it's really those hard-working people that get swamped," DeSantis concluded.

"I don't know why anybody would want to sign up for four more years of that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!