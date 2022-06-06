'Ready for Ron' PAC Official to Newsmax: Nation Needs DeSantis in DC

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is so successful in his home state, one must wonder what he would do on a national scale if seeks the presidency, Lilian Rodriguez-Baz, the chief legal counsel for the Ready for Ron PAC, said on Newsmax on Monday.

"This is why we started this PAC, in hopes of [gaining] support, so that he sees that he does have all of the support in furtherance of hopefully getting him to run," Rodriguez-Baz told Newsmax's "National Report," while saying the governor has not specified his plans and that he is not connected with her organization.

Rodriguez-Baz said she started the Ready for Ron PAC as a political newcomer, but she's also working with political veteran and Ronald Reagan's Campaign Chair Ed Rollins in hopes of bringing attention to a possible DeSantis run for the White House in 2024.

"We see this dire need for better leadership, much better leadership in the White House in 2024, based on all the wonderful things that Ron DeSantis has executed here in Florida," said Rodriguez-Baz. "We think that his leadership would be amazing and well-received in 2024."

DeSantis, she added, is a "fearless fighter and he's unapologetic for all of the right reasons."

"What we have with Ron DeSantis is something very special," she said. "We've seen how he's already managed Florida's economy, his COVID response here and how it's benefited Florida, and his freedom-first agenda, so we have is a verifiable track record to refer to on all of these various issues, which, by the way, are not just localized issues that are affecting Floridians."

Rodriguez-Baz acknowledged that if DeSantis seeks the presidency, that means Florida will lose its governor, but she told Newsmax that "sometimes you've just got to take one for the team."

"He's going to be a lot more useful as the United States president," she said. "You know that we need that kind of leadership in 2024, because we've seen the abysmal results of the current administration, and we can't rely on the left … Ron DeSantis has proven to be a fighter. ... he doesn't back down, and based on those characteristics of his and again his very verifiable track record, we know that he can be the next great president."

