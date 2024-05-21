Israeli Minister Dermer to Newsmax: Condolences For Iran's People

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly defended the Biden administration offering condolences to Iran following the death of its president, Ebrahim Raisi, known as the "Butcher of Tehran," in a helicopter crash, saying it was "a normal course of business."

Former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer, a member of Israel's War Cabinet, told Newsmax on Tuesday he would have framed it a different way.

"I would offer condolences to the Iranian people who have been brutalized by this regime for the last 50 years, that subjugates its own people, that spreads terror throughout the region and around the world," Dermer told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "They're also responsible for many, many attacks, as you know, against Americans. They came to power taking over the U.S. embassy and holding American hostages. They have bombed through their proxies American embassies. They used Hezbollah to kill Marines in Beirut, so they've done awful things both inside Iran and outside Iran.

"My condolences go to the Iranian people who continue to suffer for almost a half-century against this regime, and I hope one day they'll be free because when they're free, we're going to have a good relationship with Iran. America is going to have a good relationship with Iran and the Middle East will be a much safer and more peaceful place."

It might be tough for the Iranian people to gain freedom when it gets little support from the Western world and the Islamic Regime holds such an iron grip over their everyday lives. Dermer, who has been Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs since 2022, said the U.S. can lead the way by using Ronald Reagan's Cold War strategy against the Soviet Union in the 1980s as a blueprint.

"I definitely believe this regime will go down in history's dust bin because the Iranian people can't stand it," Dermer said. "I think that has been clear for some time. They came out to protest in 2009. There were mass protests in Iran in 2022, but they got very little support from the outside world. I think the right policy for the free world is … to actually turn the Iranian people into your allies and partners and friends reach out to them, embrace the dissonance of Iran, embrace the women of Iran, embrace all of the people who are fighting for human rights and dignity in Iran.

"What Reagan did during the Cold War is at the same time stand very firm against the Soviet Union. But understand that the dissidents behind that Iron Curtain were actually his allies and partners, and that's why you were able to win that war without firing a shot, without having World War III. … Really should increase the efforts to reach out directly to the Iranian people who have been subjugated by this regime and would like a completely different future, a future of freedom, and a future of peace."

