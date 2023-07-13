Indiana AG to Newsmax: Letter Warns Target on Pride Campaign

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who is leading a group of seven Republican attorneys general who have signed a letter warning Target about the sales of clothing and merchandise sold as part of the company's Pride Month campaign, told Newsmax Thursday that the retailer has a responsibility, as a company marketing itself as a "family store" to its customers, not to display explicit items, particularly to children.

"Hopefully we're setting an example for what millions of Americans should do, to take their culture and their country back," the Republican official said on Newsmax's "National Report." "All of that is at stake right now, and this is just the latest example."

The letter says that as the chief legal officers of their states, "We are charged with enforcing state laws protecting children and safeguarding parental rights" and notes that the states "have passed laws to protect children from harmful content meant to sexualize them and prohibit gender transitions of children."

It also was signed by Republican Attorneys General Tim Griffin, Arkansas; Raúl Labrador, Idaho; Daniel Cameron, Kentucky; Lynn Fitch, Mississippi; Andrew Bailey, Missouri; and Alan Wilson, South Carolina.

"The fact of the matter is Target markets itself as a family store, and when you walked in, you physically walked into Target's stores across the country, you immediately saw not just rainbows and things like that, but swimsuits that had tuck-friendly sections in them and other pretty forward things that demonstrated sexuality," said Rokita.

Further, he said Target has a "fiduciary duty" to its shareholders, and with the company's stock prices dropping as customers protest the Pride Month campaign, that has cost investors money.

"In fact, the Indiana state pension funds are invested in Target, and our pension funds lost value as a result of this woke-based ideology that clearly has emanated from their C-suite and their boardroom," said Rokita.

He added that he and the others who signed onto the letter "are going to stick with it to make sure that Target just goes back to selling socks and underwear and being the family store that they should be in the first place, that they market themselves to be."

Target has issued a statement saying that its team members experienced threats of violence during the promotion and that some items were removed from stores while others were put in other locations, but Rokita said that response wasn't enough.

"Let me just say violence is not to be tolerated," he said. "It is never an acceptable solution to anything," said Rokita. "But they still miss the point. The fact of the matter is that they're trying to save face ... they did take a hit. They made the wrong corporate decision."

Rokita added that the company should "stay out of politics because that's what this issue is."

"You know the LGBTQ, whatever letter vowel they're adding on, is a political movement," he continued. "What they're doing, it's not about leaving well enough alone. It's about forcing the rest of us to celebrate their behavior."

And, Rokita said he will "never do that."

"I don't think the behavior is correct and I surely don't think the behavior is correct in front of children," Rokita said. "I could, I can meet you halfway and say leave well enough alone. Live your own life as long as it's not impacting mine, but I'll never be forced to celebrate something that I don't agree with, nor should any American."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!