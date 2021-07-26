Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Fauci's Masks for Vaccinated Causes Mistrust

Dr. Anthony Fauci's suggestion over the weekend that mask mandates for even those already vaccinated was "under active consideration" is one of the things causing vaccine hesitancy among the unvaccinated, Sen Roger Marshall, R-Kan., tells Newsmax.

"When Dr Fauci says one thing, but he does another … it doesn't make any sense," Marshall, who also is a medical doctor, said Monday on "Spicer & Co." "Evidently doctor Fauci doesn't believe in his own science."

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

"Why would you want to wear a mask after you've had the vaccine or if you've had the virus? It just doesn't make any sense to me," Marshall continued, saying that the virus offers 95% protection against hospitalization.

Proponents of bringing back masks cite the low vaccination rate and the spike in cases as the delta variant becomes more prominent. The variant is more contagious and deadlier than the original virus, according to experts, and breakthrough cases have been reported among the vaccinated. However, the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths remain among the unvaccinated.

Marshall said the real purpose of new mask mandates is "to control people … this nanny state that the socialists want, so it confuses people.

"I see no reason that you should need to wear a mask," he said.

Marshall said he is not convinced for a need to mask-up in the first place, "but certainly there's no added benefit unless you have some serious, serious underlying condition where your immune system is not functioning right."

Asked about whether he agrees with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who on Monday asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate whether Fauci lied to Congress when he testified that the National Institutes of Health did not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Marshall replied that he does not believe Fauci intentionally lied to Congress.

But he added that funding the Wuhan lab was "grossly negligent."

Speculation that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has gone mainstream after Democrats and the traditional press initially mocked the theory.

Marshall compared funding the lab to "funding a nuclear weapon research with Iran or with China ... I think it's very important going forward if we allow any type of funding for viral gain of function that we certainly don't let it go towards foreign adversaries like China as well."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,V FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, izio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here