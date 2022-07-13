Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Dems 'Fearmongering' on Abortion

Democrats are using disinformation after the Supreme Court's kicking of abortion law back to the states, including claims conservatives do not care about women's health or states will move to ban procedures like those on ectopic pregnancies, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., lamented to Newsmax.

"This is absolute fearmongering functioning at the most emotional level. And what's disturbing is even when we debunk these myths, they just repeat it two or three or four or five times," Marshall told Wednesday's "Spicer & Co." "They don't care about the truth. We do have our work cut out for us."

Marshall, an obstetrician-gynecologist (OBGYN), hailed the Supreme Court's overruling of Roe v. Wade, permitting states to make abortion restrictions as state legislatures see fit.

"Certainly we do value both the health of the mom and the baby," Marshall told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, referring to a false claim being made by Democrats that ectopic pregnancies — where a fertilized egg is in a position in which it cannot be expected to survive — will be banned by states.

"But women with ectopic pregnancies are going to be taken care of. Women having miscarriages are going to be taken care of," Marshall continued. "I'm a pro-life physician. I've never done an abortion, but I've taken care of hundreds of women with ectopic pregnancies, hundreds more with miscarriages.

"Every trigger law out there has an exemption for the life of the mother. An ectopic pregnancy is a threat to the life of the mother. We used to have a saying in our residency: Don't let the sun set on an ectopic pregnancy."

Marshall noted he would be concerned about Democrats pushing claims of mental health of a pregnant woman as a way to justify an abortion outside state-passed abortion law, but that can be left with state lawmakers to move bills on, too.

"Never underestimate the left's ability," Marshall concluded. "This is a spiritual battle. We'll do our best to debunk that when possible. I'm just going to have to have confidence that our state legislatures, elected state legislators, can help work through that situation."

