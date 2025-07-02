Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Budget Bill Will Help Economy

Rep. Roger Williams told Newsmax Wednesday he plans on voting for the "big, beautiful" budget bill that recently passed the Senate.

"It's not the perfect bill, but I chair the Small Business Committee," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "I'm a small business owner in Texas. This bill is fantastic for Main Street America. It's a tax cut. It puts more money in the hands of the people to invest in their families, to invest in the business, to start a business."

Debate over the tax-cut and spending megabill returned to the House after the Senate passed the legislation on Tuesday.

GOP leaders are trying to persuade some conservative members to accept the proposal and meet Trump's self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Williams touted how the bill strengthens the border and cuts regulations drastically.

"It's going to really help out economy," Williams said. "It's going to get people started and keep people in business."

The Texas congressman dismissed criticism from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who claim the bill is just a tax cut for the wealthy.

"This is a good bill," Williams said. "What [Schumer] did is vote for the largest tax increase we've ever seen come the 1st of January if this bill doesn't pass. He voted for more regulations. He voted for more taxes. He’s out of touch."

