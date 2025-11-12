Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Jeffries' Shutdown 'Vacation' Comment 'Irrelevant'

Rep. Roger Williams pushed back sharply on House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' claim that the government shutdown has been a "taxpayer-funded vacation" for Republicans, arguing on Newsmax Wednesday that Democrats were to blame for the impasse.

"Well, what he had to say is irrelevant. I mean, it's not true," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Newsline." "The fact of the matter is, Americans have been hurting because of the Schumer shutdown."

The House will vote Wednesday to approve the Senate's agreement to end the shutdown, said Williams, and when that happens, Republicans will "get America back to work again. Main Street America is ready to go."

Williams, who chairs the House Small Business Committee and serves on the House Financial Services Committee, said small businesses are eager to reopen and rehire after being sidelined during the shutdown.

"I'm a small-business owner myself in Texas, and we're ready to go," he said. "Main Street is going to be able to have more access to capital to expand and grow, and the economy is going to take off."

The congressman credited President Donald Trump's policies, including tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks, for setting the groundwork for renewed growth.

He pointed to the "big beautiful bill" that made tax reductions permanent, allowed 100% equipment expensing, cut red tape for community banks, and raised the inheritance threshold to $30 million per couple, helping ranchers preserve their land.

Williams also praised the Small Business Administration for doubling manufacturing loan caps from $5 million to $10 million, improving access to capital.

"I couldn't be more excited," he said. "I've been in business 57 years and I've been through a lot of ups and downs ... thanks to President Trump and his policies, we're going to see a real takeoff."

