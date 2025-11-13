Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Main Street Ready to Roll After Congress Votes to End Shutdown

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax's "National Report" on Thursday that Main Street America is eager to get back to work now that Congress has voted to reopen the federal government.

He said the end of the longest shutdown in U.S. history clears the way for small businesses to refocus on growth and take advantage of pro-business policies already in motion.

"I can tell you, as chair of the Small Business Committee, Main Street America is ready to get going," Williams said, emphasizing that business owners across the country have been waiting for a return to stability.

He argued that the GOP's economic agenda, which he described as already bearing fruit, will help jump-start activity after weeks of uncertainty.

"I mean, now, just from last night, the banks have got less regulations, we've made tax cuts permanent, we've got 100% expensing for businesses, $30 million cap on inheritance [estate] tax, all these things," he said. "We passed the big, beautiful bill that was getting drowned out, and now we're ready to do business in America and get going."

Williams dismissed concerns that Republicans will face political backlash over the shutdown, responding directly to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' prediction that the GOP will pay for it in the midterms.

"No, absolutely not," Williams said when asked if he shared Jeffries' outlook.

He argued that Democrats are relying on political attacks rather than outlining a substantive agenda for voters.

"I mean, look, the Democrats have no plan at all. It's just to bash [President Donald] Trump and to demean him all they can," he said. "It's just desperation, driven by hate and anger."

Williams contrasted that with what he said is a clear Republican road map focused on economic opportunity and small-business expansion.

"We have a plan," he said. "We have a plan for Main Street. We have a plan for lesser government ... As I said, the big, beautiful bill is going to turn a lot of opportunities on for people to take some risk and get reward."

He added that he believes voters will ultimately side with the party offering a growth-focused strategy.

"I'd rather be on our side, with a plan, rather than theirs," Williams said, insisting that the GOP is better positioned heading into the midterms despite the bruising fight over the shutdown.

With the government reopened, Williams said the priority now is moving forward, restoring momentum for small businesses, and ensuring the economy continues to expand in the months ahead.

