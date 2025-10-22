Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Shutdown Could Go to Thanksgiving

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday he's concerned that Democratic senators might push the ongoing government shutdown well into November.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," he said the shutdown "could go to Thanksgiving."

Williams said there's no need, but Senate Democrats so far won't budge.

"But the whole thing is, we've already signed a clean CR. It's the same CR that they did eight or nine times under Biden. This is all political. It's all political, based on Schumer," Williams said, referring to the continuing resolution already approved by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Williams said Democrats are playing a dangerous game.

"And they're holding American people hostage," he said. "They're holding Main Street hostage, small businesses hostage.

"They need to sign this thing."

A continuing resolution is a temporary spending measure passed by Congress to keep the federal government funded when full budget bills haven't been approved.

It allows agencies to continue operating at existing funding levels for a set period while lawmakers negotiate the final budget.

The current resolution was approved by the House, but Senate Democrats won't go along with it.

Williams said Democrats want to fight for items they've already lost.

"We don't want to extend 'Obamacare.' We don't want the money going to illegals.

"We just need to get them back in business and take care of the people, and then have the dialogue if they want to do that."

He said recent polling shows many Americans understand what is going on, and it won't play out well for the Democrats.

"The American people aren't stupid. I'm glad to see that that's polling like that because they realize it's a Schumer shutdown," Williams said.

Schumer indicated in a recent news release that he is holding firm in demanding subsidies to offset the pending increase in healthcare premiums through the Affordable Care Act.

"Families across America," Schumer said, "are opening up letters and researching the new rates online and are seeing how their premiums will skyrocket if Republicans refuse to act on the healthcare crisis they created by refusing to extend the vital ACA tax credits."

