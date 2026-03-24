Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Senate Needs to 'Bust the Filibuster'

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Senate needs to work around the filibuster process to advance the SAVE America Act.

Appearing on "Bianca Across the Nation," Williams said that it may be the only sure way to get the legislation to President Donald Trump's desk.

"Well, it almost appears that it is. And you know, I'm like so many, I'm a traditionalist or whatever, but at the same time, things are different. And I think we need to bust the filibuster," he said.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or the SAVE America Act, is a legislative plan requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Democrats widely reject the idea and are using the filibuster provision to prevent its passage in the Senate following House approval.

The process involves a Senate rule that allows lawmakers to delay or block a vote on legislation by extending debate, unless 60 senators vote to end it through a process called cloture.

If it were removed, most legislation could pass with a simple majority of 51 votes, giving the party in control of the Senate far greater power to pass bills without needing bipartisan support.

Williams echoed Trump's argument that the SAVE America Act is critical to the nation's future. "We need to get the Save America … Act passed immediately because it literally is going to save America, save our elections."

"President Trump's told us is if we don't bust the filibuster, the Democrats are going to do it, and they're going to take our country in a direction we don't want to take it."

"There's a time to do things, [and a] time not to do things. I think it's time to take a look at the filibuster and get this voting act passed," added Williams.

The underlying foundation of the voting integrity plan is quite simple, according to Williams.

"If you're illegal, you shouldn't vote. If you're legal, you have the opportunity to vote. And that's what America is about."

Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in U.S. federal elections, with penalties including fines, up to one year in prison, and potential immigration consequences including deportation.

Trump on Tuesday reposted a social media message from the White House on the issue reading, "It's not that hard. JUST DO IT. Save America's elections — pass the Save America Act."

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