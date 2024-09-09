Rep. Williams to Newsmax: Main Street Doesn't Want Harris Handouts

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that Main Street America doesn't need more government handouts such as the one proposed in Vice President Kamala Harris' latest plan for helping small businesses.

Harris last week unveiled a plan to raise the standard tax deduction for small-business startup costs from $5,000 to $50,000, but she also supports raising marginal tax rates for individuals and corporations.

"Main Street America doesn't want her handouts," Williams, chair of the House Small Business Committee, told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Main Street America wants less regulations, less taxes so they can invest and create risk and get reward. That's what built this country. That's what I stand for every day."

Williams said Harris thinks Americans are her "minions" who think "we're stupid." He added he's looking forward to seeing her explain her economic vision during Tuesday night's debate with former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia.

"I'm looking forward to her trying to explain the economy and free markets and competition and entrepreneurship to Donald Trump," he said. "I think she's going to have a hard time doing it. But giving money to Main Street America doesn't make Main Street make America. It just increases prices all the time. Main Street wants taxes lowered so they can create their own cash flow."

Williams said government regulations enacted under the Biden-Harris administration have cost small businesses $1.73 trillion, expenses which are then passed on to consumers by way of higher prices.

"And it takes 220 million man hours to try to offset the regulations," he said. "So, it's impossible. Business gets small, business gets owned by the government, and now you have socialism working. That's what they're all about. They're socialists and Marxists. That's what they're trying to sell us."

