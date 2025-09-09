Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: 'Take the Bad Guys off the Street'

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax Tuesday he wants to see more law enforcement out on the street to keep crime low.

Williams was appearing on "National Report" after a Ukrainian refugee was fatally stabbed by a man with an extensive criminal past in Charlotte last month. The FBI has said it is investigating.

President Donald Trump on Monday night wrote on Truth Social that Iryna Zarutska's "blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail."

"You have to have law enforcement going against these bad people," Williams said. "You need all the hands on deck to preserve the great life that we have. And a guy like this shouldn't be out."

Williams praised Trump for sending the National Guard into cities to stem crime.

"We've got to take the bad guys off the streets," Williams said. "This is a land of law. We're a civilized nation, and we don't need to be supporting people like this guy and others like him. We just need to get him off the streets and let them go where they need to go."

Williams said he believes people feel safer having the National Guard around Washington, D.C.

"The people that come up here deserve to feel safe and enjoy this great city, enjoy the history of our country," Williams said.

