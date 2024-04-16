Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: People 'Worried' About Abuse of the Constitution

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax Tuesday that the American people are worried about Congress' continual disregard and abuse of the Constitution.

"I think people are worried about the Constitution being abused everywhere," Williams said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "The Fourth Amendment, search and seizure, is one that people are starting to look at. It's one that needs to be protected like the First [Amendment], Second [Amendment], Third [Amendment] and the others. I just think that we need to dial it back and make it easy on ourselves. What's the Constitution say? What's our district say? And listen to the people that we represent. It'd be a lot easier. It seems like we try to make this stuff up as we go along."

Williams said he believes the biggest problem facing America right now is the millions of illegal aliens that have poured in at the southern border unchecked.

"As you know, I'm a border guy," he said. "The biggest problem we have, the biggest crisis we have, and it's an invasion we've had through our southern border. We need to address it first before we go anywhere else. That's where I stand. We got 20 million people here. We don't even know who they are, what they are, what they plan on doing. They're here and they're not going to leave."

"We need to go about and stop it," he continued. "We need to do the things we talked about: Build the wall, put more court people down there, stay in Mexico policy. I'm a border-first guy, and that's where we need to be. I know that's where the people are, and certainly my people in my district."

The Texas congressman said that up on Capitol Hill, "you've got socialism," as well as "Marxism versus capitalism" and acknowledged that "people want to see wins."

"I know they watch TV all the time," he said. "They see this, they see that. They want wins. Republicans need wins. We're sitting on a two-vote margin right now for the majority, which is dangerous. You can't have too many people peel off. But the fact of the matter is we need to push conservative values. We need to push less government. We need to push the fact that America needs borders, all the things that we got elected to do."

As Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has sought to bring foreign aid to the floor, Williams said that Congress should focus more on what the American people are concerned about and less on other things.

"We own the economy, we own the border," he said. "Let's get it done and let's quit trying to do some of these other things that frankly people are not interested in as much as securing the border and protecting their future in this country. This Ukraine thing, I mean, we're talking about giving money to Ukraine on a loan. I asked today what the terms and conditions are of the loan, what's the interest rate, what's the collateral? And nobody told me. And then they said it might be written off in two years. Well, that's not a loan. So, those are the kind of things people are tired of hearing about and I'm tired of having to ask about."

