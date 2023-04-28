Roger Stone to Newsmax: Carlson Firing Part of Censorship Campaign

Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday something larger might be at play behind the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News.

"I think this is a part of a broader campaign of censorship that's going on in the country, perhaps censorship in preparation for the 2024 election," Stone told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Carlson, who had the highest-rated show in cable news, was fired Monday. Fox News has not publicly commented on his abrupt departure from the network — his last show was April 21 — and Carlson did not mention it either when he released a two-minute video on Twitter on Wednesday night.

"I don't think we'll ever know what specific action, if any, caused the termination of Tucker Carlson," Stone said. "We don't know if it was his coverage of the events of Jan. 6, his coverage of Big Pharma, his coverage of the 2024 election, his coverage of the falsity of the Russian collusion hoax, or whether it was his clearly expressed belief in Jesus Christ. We will never know.

"Or perhaps he was terminated not because of something he's already covered but something that they don't want him to cover in the future. But it's part of a larger pattern that we see going on."

Stone brought up Robert Kennedy Jr., who will challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. ABC edited a recent interview with Kennedy, son of the late senator and attorney general and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, to remove what it claimed were false statements about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kennedy has been an advocate against the vaccines, and Facebook and Instagram last week suspended the accounts of Children's Health Defense, an anti-COVID-19 vaccine nonprofit he chairs, for repeatedly violating rules prohibiting misinformation about COVID-19.

"Are ideas that dangerous that they can't even be heard, that the people can't even decide for themselves what they want to listen to, what they want to believe?" Stone asked.

Because Fox News appears to be moving away from a conservative platform that made it such a ratings juggernaut, Stone said they will continue to shed viewers, adding he hopes many switch to Newsmax.

"I don't grieve for Tucker Carlson," Stone said. "Whatever he does will be eminently successful. He's also one of the kindest, greatest guys that I know. I grieve for the country because this is about hiding truth from the American people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!