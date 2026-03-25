Roger Stone to Newsmax: 'I Feel Vindicated'

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone said on Newsmax on Wednesday that he feels "vindicated" as renewed attention falls on the Russia investigation following the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who led the special counsel probe into alleged 2016 election interference.

Stone told "Bianca Across the Nation" that "I feel vindicated, because 18 months after I was convicted, a lawsuit by BuzzFeed forced the Department of Justice to disgorge the full, unredacted Mueller report."

Stone said that "Mueller admits that he found no evidence of Russian collusion. WikiLeaks collaboration or any other crime on my part. The judge withheld that information from my defense attorneys at trial, because it would have made their entire case collapse."

He added that "Robert Mueller was at the centerpiece of the greatest single abuse of government power and the greatest single political dirty trick in American political history."

Stone was convicted in 2019 on charges including lying to Congress and witness tampering before his sentence was later commuted by President Donald Trump.

He contended that key findings were not emphasized during his prosecution and argued that disclosure of that information at trial would have altered the outcome. He also reiterated longstanding criticism of the investigation, describing it as politically motivated.

The special counsel investigation, which examined Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible coordination with the Trump campaign, did not establish a criminal conspiracy between campaign associates and Russia.